Flux Power (FLUX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Flux Power to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 160.99% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. On average, analysts expect Flux Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flux Power Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of FLUX opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $5.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Flux Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

