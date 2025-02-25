FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 90,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 169,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 681.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 356,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 310,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

