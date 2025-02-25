FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,040,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 504% from the previous session’s volume of 172,251 shares.The stock last traded at $41.15 and had previously closed at $41.10.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $7,773,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 77,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 116,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

