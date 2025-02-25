Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 87,800 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,905. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,696.60. This represents a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

