Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 30,600 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $635,408.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,568,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,276,910.85. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,370 shares of company stock worth $1,055,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE L opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $72.91 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.91%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

