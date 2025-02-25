Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 18,000 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,507 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4,586.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 64,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 28.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

