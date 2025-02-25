Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.80 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after buying an additional 131,515 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,720,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $172.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.95. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $189.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

