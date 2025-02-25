Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Crown worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.69.

Crown Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.84 and a twelve month high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.