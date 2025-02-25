Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 833,679 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 818.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 462,201 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,574,000 after purchasing an additional 442,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,116,000 after purchasing an additional 408,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.73.

State Street Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.16.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

