Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439,773.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

