First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 680.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 627,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FID opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $17.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

