First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Shares Purchased by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $179,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $356,000.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FID opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.2154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

