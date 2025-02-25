First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stock Position Cut by Horizon Advisory Services Inc.

Horizon Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746,767 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF accounts for 0.5% of Horizon Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Horizon Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

