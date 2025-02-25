First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,365,000 after acquiring an additional 399,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,751,000 after acquiring an additional 570,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,189 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,147,000 after acquiring an additional 365,796 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.21 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

