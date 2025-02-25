First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in HubSpot by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,112 shares of company stock worth $35,878,612 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. TD Cowen lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.96.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $723.26 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,037.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.73.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

