First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $914,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.