First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $555,000 Stock Position in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA APUE opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.01.

The ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (APUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Large Cap index. The fund blends an active and passive management approach to build its portfolio. The fund aims to optimize costs, tracking and potentially produce higher returns by shifting exposure between active and passive investments in the broad US equity market APUE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

