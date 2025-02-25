First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.7% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $59,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 829.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 943.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,886,323.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,728,221.66. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $207.93 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $974.64 billion, a PE ratio of 169.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.25 and a 200 day moving average of $190.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.50%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

