Financial Survey: Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) versus ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) and Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of ASGN shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of ASGN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Atlantic International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ASGN and Atlantic International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASGN 0 2 2 0 2.50 Atlantic International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

ASGN currently has a consensus price target of $101.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.78%. Given ASGN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ASGN is more favorable than Atlantic International.

This table compares ASGN and Atlantic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASGN 4.27% 13.22% 6.92% Atlantic International N/A -298.20% -42.32%

Volatility and Risk

ASGN has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic International has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASGN and Atlantic International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASGN $4.10 billion 0.76 $175.20 million $3.84 18.30 Atlantic International $80,000.00 1,385.39 -$5.63 million ($8.24) -0.27

ASGN has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic International. Atlantic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASGN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ASGN beats Atlantic International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients. This segment also offers workforce mobilization, modern enterprise, and digital innovation IT consulting services; and cloud, data and analytics, and digital transformation solutions. The Federal Government Segment provides mission-critical solutions to the department of defense, intelligence communities, and federal civilian agencies. This segment offers cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, application and IT modernization, and science and engineering solutions. The company was formerly known as On Assignment, Inc. and changed its name to ASGN Incorporated in April 2018. ASGN Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

