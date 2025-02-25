Financial Comparison: WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) versus Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WeRide and Jack Henry & Associates”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeRide $365.08 million 16.94 -$275.41 million N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates $2.27 billion 5.54 $381.82 million $5.54 31.16

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than WeRide.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

98.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of WeRide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WeRide and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeRide N/A N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates 17.83% 21.55% 14.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WeRide and Jack Henry & Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeRide 0 0 0 0 0.00 Jack Henry & Associates 1 8 3 0 2.17

Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus target price of $186.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.22%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than WeRide.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats WeRide on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeRide

WeRide, Inc. engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information. The Payments segment includes secure payment processing tools and services including ATM, debit, and credit card processing services, online and mobile bill pay solutions, ACH origination and remote deposit capture processing, and risk management products and services. The Complementary segment focuses on additional software, hosted processing platforms, and services including call center support, network security management, consulting, and monitoring. The Corporate and Other segment offers hardware and other products. The company was founded by Jerry D. Hall and John W. Henry in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, MO.

