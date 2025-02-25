Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FUTY opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $53.65.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.