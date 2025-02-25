Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBCG. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 530.2% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

