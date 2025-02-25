Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.98 EPS

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98), Zacks reports. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

FIHL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. 799,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,745. Fidelis Insurance has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $21.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FIHL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

