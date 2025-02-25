Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIHL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIHL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,851,000 after acquiring an additional 225,952 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,754,000 after purchasing an additional 162,524 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $31,991,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 2,922.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,927 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,435,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIHL stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. Fidelis Insurance has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.