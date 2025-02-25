Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 24th

Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern, CF Industries, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the inventories of various fertilizers—such as nitrogenous, phosphatic, and potassic types—that producers, distributors, and retailers keep on hand to ensure a steady market supply. These stocks act as a buffer against production and supply fluctuations, helping stabilize prices and meet the ongoing demand from agricultural users. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.34. 742,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,506. The company has a market capitalization of $147.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.68 and a 200 day moving average of $240.73. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.97. 4,324,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,066,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.93. 454,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,099. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.78. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $277.60.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.22. 1,364,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,582. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.67. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $98.25.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $14.65. 5,898,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,528,004. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

