FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. bLong Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,855,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock opened at $252.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $239.07 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

