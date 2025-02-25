FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.100-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.0 million-$85.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.8 million.

FARO Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 253,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $512.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.45). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FARO Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $177,378.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,601.20. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.