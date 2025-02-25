FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10, RTT News reports. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $93.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. FARO Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.300 EPS.

Shares of FARO stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,393. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $573.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

In other FARO Technologies news, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 5,658 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $177,378.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,601.20. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FARO. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FARO Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

