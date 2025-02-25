Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $996,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quartz Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Gartner by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.63.

IT opened at $497.72 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $411.15 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $509.33 and its 200 day moving average is $509.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,600.94. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 690 shares of company stock valued at $360,925. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

