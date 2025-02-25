Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $2,078.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,078.15.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,729.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,910.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,976.81.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,132,248. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

