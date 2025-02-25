Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $482.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average of $114.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $103.05 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

