Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 52,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 69,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 40,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $103.05 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day moving average is $114.44. The company has a market cap of $482.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

