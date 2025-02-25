Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Trading Up 2.9% – Should You Buy?

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.36 and last traded at $100.34. Approximately 1,598 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.50.

Exor Stock Up 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02.

About Exor

Exor N.V. engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

