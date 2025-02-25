Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Price Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.59. 9,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 36,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Exela Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.31% of Exela Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

