Exchange Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 22.73% of SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYCN opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91. SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

Get SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1023 per share. This is an increase from SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCN was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.