Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,484 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,332,000 after buying an additional 1,003,475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after purchasing an additional 818,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,990,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,092,000 after purchasing an additional 433,676 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,395,000 after purchasing an additional 219,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,416,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

