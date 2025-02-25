Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.99 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,588 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,455,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $219.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.26. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.75.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

