Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 3.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $21,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $615.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $605.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

