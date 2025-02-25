Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

