Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 150.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,524 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 489,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

