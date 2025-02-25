Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,080 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

