Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Up 0.2 %

EVGN opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. Evogene has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Get Evogene alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Evogene as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.