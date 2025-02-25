Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Sells $61,730.20 in Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.96. 3,177,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.7525 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 130.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

