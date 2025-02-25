Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.10. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOSE. Roth Capital cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
