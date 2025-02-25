Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Entrada Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.
In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,980. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 22,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $476,359.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,402,849 shares in the company, valued at $91,447,173.73. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,935 shares of company stock valued at $596,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
