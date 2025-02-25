Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 162,142 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 49,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

