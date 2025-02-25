Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY) Posts Earnings Results

Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Enlightify had a negative net margin of 31.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%.

Enlightify Stock Performance

Shares of ENFY stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.71. Enlightify has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

Enlightify Company Profile

Enlightify, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

