Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.81 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.
About Energy Focus
