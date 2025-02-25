Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.81 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

