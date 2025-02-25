Energizer (NYSE:ENR) versus Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) and Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energizer and Zeo Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $2.90 billion 0.76 $38.10 million $0.79 38.80 Zeo Energy $110.07 million 0.99 -$3.00 million ($1.39) -1.59

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Zeo Energy. Zeo Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 6 2 0 2.25 Zeo Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Energizer and Zeo Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Energizer currently has a consensus price target of $38.38, suggesting a potential upside of 25.18%. Given Energizer’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than Zeo Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Energizer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Zeo Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Zeo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 2.02% 168.16% 5.81% Zeo Energy -2.05% -3.32% -6.01%

Volatility and Risk

Energizer has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeo Energy has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energizer beats Zeo Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. The company licenses the Energizer, Rayovac, and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in solar, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co, Carnu, Grand Prix, Kit, and Tempo; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Zeo Energy

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes. Its residential solar energy systems comprise solar panels, inverters, and racking systems. It also offers insulation services, such as adding insulation to a home's attic or walls; energy efficiency equipment, including hybrid electric water heaters and swimming pool pumps; battery-based energy storage systems; and roofing services. Zeo Energy Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

