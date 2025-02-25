Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Capital Group Stock Down 2.4 %

ECPG opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $51.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECPG has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $65,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,849.96. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

